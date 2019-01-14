I'm sure the Pendleton Enhancement Project (PEP) plan was designed with all the best intentions. After all, as Chuck Wood put it, it was developed "under the direction of the city planner" to "preserve" our city. I'm not exactly sure what it was meant to preserve, as not a single structure currently complies with their plan.
When it was finally decided the PEP plan was unworkable, several meetings were held to discuss a revision, and the planning commission ultimately recommended that the plan be scrapped — and the city council agreed. Chuck was correct in that, without a budget and funding, PEP hired no consultants. That was left to the Pendleton Development Commission and the city council. I believe an outfit called Greenworks was hired for the design work.
Replacing the Eighth Street Bridge was nothing out of the ordinary. Since I arrived in Pendleton in 1951, the city has replaced two other downtown bridges. As I recall, the old steel 10th Street Bridge was also designated as historical. It was removed, sat in storage for the specified time period, and ultimately sold as scrap. Maybe planning to re-erect the Eighth Street Bridge on Union Pacific property without first getting written permission, or failing to submit the proper paperwork on time, characterized as "mishandled," was actually too kind. Considering the adverse effect this whole project has had on the residents of the Southeast Eighth Street neighborhood, I'm sure pretty sure they would agree.
Was it PEP, Public Works, or even the state of Oregon, as Chuck suggests, that dropped the ball? It doesn't really matter now. It's all water under the bridge, so to speak. Had the idea of repurposing the bridge not been proposed, I'd have to believe the new bridge would be complete by now. I'm sure in 2022, when the repurposing deadline arrives and the bridge is still sitting in storage, nobody is going to jail. Considering the high price of steel, recycling would seem the most sensible repurposing of the old bridge. Then, if City Hall thinks one of those fancy plaques they seem so fond of is needed, why not affix one to the new bridge and call it good?
Rick Rohde
Pendleton
