In Sen. Jeff Merkley’s recent virtual town hall, he dismissed concerns about rampant illegal immigration and repeated the adage that immigrants have lower crime rates than citizens.
One has to wonder what the senator would say to the parents of Mollie Tibbets of Iowa who was brutally stabbed to death in 2018 by an individual here illegally, or the parents of Sara Root killed by a man here illegally from Honduras who was street racing while legally intoxicated and ran into Sara’s car, killing her.
It is estimated by Pew Research that over 12 million individuals live in the U.S. illegally and the number is growing, with more than 178,000 apprehended at the border in April.
According to the Oregon Department of Corrections, more than 6% of the felons in Oregon’s prisons are here illegally and cost taxpayers $33 million per year.
Under President Joe Biden’s “open border” policies, many are simply released into the U.S.
A majority are looking for higher paying jobs, but if only 1% of the 12 million commit a serious crime, that adds up to 120,000 crimes that would not have been committed had these illegal migrants been prevented from entering the country.
Most citizens support legal immigration with reasonable numbers allowed in who will be vetted and required to learn about our government and laws.
What is occurring on our border now is a travesty and should reflect badly on our senators and president.
Larry Nelson
Bend
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.