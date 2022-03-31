The number of Americans living with Alzheimer’s is growing — and growing fast.
According to the Alzheimer’s Association 2022 Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures report, more than 6 million Americans of all ages have Alzheimer’s. In Oregon, there are more than 69,000 people living with Alzheimer’s disease and more than 130,000 family members and friends providing care.
As a daughter who watched her father suffer, battle, and die from Alzheimer’s I have seen firsthand how cruel and devastating Alzheimer’s is on an individual, the family and the community. My mother served as my father’s caregiver. The emotional, physical and financial stress of this disease on caregivers is also a crucial issue. My family and I have experienced the Alzheimer’s Association’s resources as a lifeline of hope and a reminder that we are not alone.
Through this we’ve also grasped the depth and reality of how Alzheimer’s affects so many people like us, too many people. The association brings hope and support to all of us.
In recent years Congress has made funding Alzheimer’s research a priority and it must continue. It is my hope that Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley and Rep. Cliff Bentz will support increasing funding for Alzheimer’s research at the NIH by $226 million for the 2023 fiscal year.
To learn more about the Alzheimer’s Association, available resources and how you can get involved in the fight to end Alzheimer’s, visit alz.org/advocate.
Jennifer Chance
Redmond
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.