Why doesn't the city of Pendleton clear all of our sidewalks of snow? Not once in 15 years has the city of Pendleton shown "us" residents that they work for "us."
We have had more than two big snowstorms. My husband is 84 and I am 77 years old. I'm sure there are many more of "us" around these ages.
Clearing the sidewalks would be great for the "all of us" and we could see where our property tax goes.
Joyce McKee
Pendleton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.