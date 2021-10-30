Matt Henry's column ("So tell me: what's it going to be?," Oct. 7, 2021) is first rate in my opinion when one is considering getting a COVID-19 shot or not doing so.
Henry said, "for bona fide Christians, there can only be one side. The Gospel of ultimate self-sacrifice — the greatest good for the greater good — draws a line in the sand that cannot be breached." Get the shot. It's that simple. From Henry, "only time will tell if we ultimately pull up from our headlong tailspin into destruction, or if we even have the time left to do so."
The question for those who profess to be Christians is: Are you hellbent on dying? Is it really your wish to sacrifice others for your cherished self-centered ideological viewpoint? Has Satan bound you to a selfish view? Not so, Jesus says, each controls their own heart.
Unfortunately, in control of one's heart, polls show Christians behave a little differently from non-Christians. What is the answer to this?
Selfishness is a disregard of other's interest; it's cause is a lack of manifest self-knowledge and self-understanding. We live on an island, we live on this island in a community. As stated by Henry, we are not here to say, "You come for the last can of pork and beans" and I will shoot you.
The day of judgment, COVID-19 or otherwise, is not in the future. The day of judgment is now.
Ronald Gavette
Pendleton
