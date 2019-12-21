I suggest that everyone who has an interest in the fate of the United States read "The Decline and Fall of the Roman Empire." One will see the exact same thing is happing in our country today.
Depending on which historian one reads, three factors brought down the Roman Empire — morals, taxes and slaves. Historians don't always have them in that order, however, all three brought them to their demise.
The U.S. has lowered the moral bar. Taxes are punitive; ours is a Ponzi scheme. We do don't have slaves, but we do have illegal immigrants and legal immigrants working in our system for less wages, which will eventually lead to no middle class. The Romans had more slaves than citizens. I am not implying that illegals are slaves, however, they disrupt Americans from working.
Read the book and shed tears. History does repeat itself.
Roesch Kishpaugh
Pendleton
