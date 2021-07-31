It’s been about a month since Pendleton city officials announced they were expecting to sign an agreement with the Oregon Department of Transportation to assume the responsibility for the installation of required handicapped ramps along the four major thoroughfares through town considered to be state highways.
It seems the elaborate ramp designs used by ODOT are significantly more expensive than those constructed by the city on residential streets. It was reasoned the city could save taxpayers a considerable amount of money by accepting the responsibility for installation of the ramps by using their own residential designs. Hurrah, hurrah — some rare good news for taxpayers.
Fast forward to the city’s latest announcement. ODOT has offered to pick up the tab for the entire cost of those new ADA ramps, but with strings attached. The city must use the state (read much more expensive) designs. By signing on to this agreement, it appears the city manager will score a major coup d’etat for effective budgetary management, though strictly for appearance sake since increased costs to the taxpayers are ignored.
They seem to also forget it matters not who signs the check, when both the city and state budgets are funded by those same taxpayers. Those promised savings have mysteriously evaporated.
We all want nice streets and sidewalks. However, this juggling act does nothing to instill public trust or paint that heartwarming picture sought by our leadership at city hall.
Rick Rohde
Pendleton
