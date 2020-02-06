Pendleton and Eastern Oregon should be extremely proud of the outstanding quality of its daily newspaper — the East Oregonian. While other newspapers suffer from reduced editorial staff, the EO has maintained its staff levels and provided quality coverage from Morrow to Umatilla counties and beyond.
There are no stronger reporters than the two senior members of the staff — Kathy Aney and Phil Wright, who is now leading The Observer in La Grande as its editor.
Keep up the great work, and I hope you’ll join me in thanking everyone at the EO for keeping the First Amendment alive in the beautiful country of Eastern Oregon.
Skip Nichols
Walla Walla
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.