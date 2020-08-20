As I listened to the city council workshop intended to resolve the city’s issue with the homeless camping on public property, in the form of a long-overdue ordinance, a major part of the discussion centered on definitions, seeking a term that would describe the behavior they were attempting to prohibit without using terms offensive to those most affected and maintaining political correctness.
Recent court decisions concerning other cities’ attempts to ban the homeless from setting up house on public property have been overturned, in some instances citing an individual’s right to “rest.” No decision to date bars cities, or the state for that matter, from designating areas where, because of safety, environmental, or public health issues, camping or resting can be prohibited.
So, what’s our city’s latest plan? It’s proposed to ban camping while allowing individuals to rest on public rights-of-way as long as they pack up and clean up on a daily basis. Sounds pretty simple and straightforward, but that’s if those individuals are just passing through, which is not always the case.
It also fails to address important issues, such as sanitation, the wanton destruction of public property, and the trash generated by those “resting.” If you doubt the claims of destruction, stop by the parks department sometime and ask to review their pictures. Or take a stroll through Stillman Park and check the damage to the retaining wall that borders the shelter, a wall that has already been rebuilt once in the recent past. I guarantee you’ll be disgusted with the extent of the damage, especially to the restrooms.
The parks department has to rely on volunteers to keep the river bank and walkway clean, and those are few and far between. I personally don’t mind picking up the many beer cans along the river walkway on my daily stroll. Deposits from those go to the Steve Cary Memorial Scholarship Fund that provides scholarships to graduating seniors that participate in the girls softball program. It’s the accompanying human waste and abundance of garbage that chaps my hide.
Ideas? If you’re thinking about providing free transportation out of the city, forget it. The city manager is not buying that one. However, with the uncertain conditions surrounding the operation of the warming center, a trip to a warmer climate sounds pretty good. I understand Missoula, Montana, also has a good program if you’re willing to work, and the VA Facility in Walla Walla, Washington, has a program for homeless vets.
This latest suggestion by city hall to allow the homeless to rest on public rights-of-way — that would be sidewalks, paths and parking lots — is interesting. Just be careful after dark in those parking lots, for it may not be a stray dog that’s peeing on your tire. Remember, too, that sidewalk in front of your house and most likely part of your front yard may be on the public right-of-way. So watch your step — public restrooms are few and far between.
Rick Rohde
Pendleton
