The hypocrisy and lies just continue with Morrow County Commissioners Jim Doherty and Melissa Lindsay. I just read the flyer from Doherty that says if reelected he will continue his work with the "loop program." I just read the minutes for special transportation for the last two years and could not find where he has been to a meeting. No wonder the department head just resigned.

I also read in Lindsay's justification statement where she is taking credit for bringing in millions of dollars to fund fairgrounds and 4H. Our state Rep. Greg Smith is responsible for this. All 36 counties received fairground funding.

