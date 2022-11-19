The hypocrisy and lies just continue with Morrow County Commissioners Jim Doherty and Melissa Lindsay. I just read the flyer from Doherty that says if reelected he will continue his work with the "loop program." I just read the minutes for special transportation for the last two years and could not find where he has been to a meeting. No wonder the department head just resigned.
I also read in Lindsay's justification statement where she is taking credit for bringing in millions of dollars to fund fairgrounds and 4H. Our state Rep. Greg Smith is responsible for this. All 36 counties received fairground funding.
Lindsay also is taking credit for funding infrastructures for cities and grants for housing. These programs are funded by the Columbia River Enterprise Zone and were in place before she was ever elected.
What Jim and Melissa are responsible for is threatening lawsuits against the county clerk's office for doing the legal requirements of their job. They are also responsible for retaliating against anyone who opposes them.
From the county clerk's webpage: "Voting is confidential, if asked for a list of who voted on their ballot, they will know that you returned your ballot, but will never know how or who you voted for.
"If you feel like you are being harassed or threatened in any way, you may call the Secretary of State office to file a complaint. 971-369-4846 or email — stepahanie.l.darcy@sos.oregon.gov."
Don't be intimidated send them both packing.
John Wenholz
Irrigon
