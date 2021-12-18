Another day in the hypocrisy that is America. Pro-life people in Washington ranting about the sanctity of life in front of the Supreme Court, while voting for pro-life politicians who won’t do a thing to protect our children in schools, or anywhere, for that matter.
Don’t kill them in the womb! At least wait until they’re in school so the sanctimonious can offer phony thoughts and prayers for their soon-to-be-forgotten lives. All while doing absolutely nothing to remedy this horrific problem.
Great countries don’t allow their citizens to be slaughtered on a daily basis in schools, malls, mosques or churches. They don’t talk out of both sides of their mouths or bend to the will of lobbyists so they can hang on to their cushy jobs.
Most pro-life people are just pro-birth. Make sure you have that baby! Just make sure you have it way over there, and don’t even think of asking for assistance of any kind.
What if all the senseless public shootings in this country had been perpetrated by either foreign terrorists or illegal aliens? The outcry would be deafening, the lust for revenge would be endless. Americans killing Americans with a gun? Cue the crickets. All is well, nothing to see here, move along and be thankful you don’t live in a country where you can easily access a gun regardless of your mental capacity.
David Gracia
Hermiston
