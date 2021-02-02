It’s kind of ironic that our city has been trying to close the bars downtown using the Pendleton Police Department and courts to strictly enforce DUI laws, citing the high cost of dealing with alcoholism to society, and they’ve been quite successful if you compare the current number to that of the 1970s and earlier.
Now they are going to subsidize those remaining in order to help keep them open.
Rick Rohde
Pendleton
