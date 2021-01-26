Oh, lefties, lefties, lefties. What is it with this torrent of hatred on the editorial page, and especially in the letters to the editor column? Do you not know that your president, the old corrupt-o-crat Joe Biden, has called for unity and healing? Or has unity and healing been redefined as reeducation, deprogramming and outright destruction as so many on the left are calling for these days?
You need to realize something, lefties — no matter how pure your orthodoxy, it will never be enough. There is nothing the left enjoys more than putting each other on trial for heresy. Somewhere, over the decades, you have said something on social media that someone can take offense at. When it is discovered, you too, will know the joy of being doxxed, harassed, fired from your job, and, very likely, physically assaulted by your fellow lefties.
This is what you voted for. Enjoy.
John Kaufman
Pendleton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.