Donald Trump and his collaborators have taken fake news to the extreme. They spew it incessantly, with deadly consequences.
Trump’s lies about the pandemic, and his disdain for people who believe in science and facts, doomed our nation’s response. We now lead the world in COVID-19 cases and deaths, and in misinformation about the virus and how to best fight it.
Now, the tidal wave of lies hopes to wash away a legitimate election. As The New York Times noted, there have been close, contested elections in the past. But none featured what we see now: a completely manufactured controversy based on no evidence whatsoever, purely to maintain power, and to overturn a legitimate election.
The Times surveyed top election officials in every state, and Republicans and Democrats alike touted a clean election — none reported any serious issues of fraud.
But the lies keep coming, from our reprobate president, his cabinet and his conscience-impaired Senate supporters. Hillary Clinton and Al Gore lost much closer elections but had the civic strength and decency to concede and congratulate the winner. If only Trump and his minions had the character to do the same.
But character has never been a strong point for this group.
I can imagine a disillusioned youth asking the adults around him: “Why did you vote for a man who does all the things you tell me I shouldn’t do? He lies, cheats, sleeps around on his wives, mocks the handicapped, badmouths women and veterans, takes no responsibility for his mistakes, shirks his debts, fakes religious conviction, bullies people, thinks only of himself, champions racists and revels in his ignorance. Why do you put up with it?”
Good question. Last week, more than 77 million voters said they’d had enough.
Hal McCune
Pendleton
