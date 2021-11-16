Pendleton’s city management has become over reliant on volunteers in an effort to supplement paid employees to maintain city functions. This was readily apparent during a Housing and Neighborhood Improvement Committee meeting Nov. 2, when the discussion turned to blight elimination. Several previous programs were mentioned, some successful, some not.
The recurring theme was that even though some programs were quite successful they were basically one-time events using city resources whereas other efforts were long-term relying on volunteers. The issue there being long-term volunteers are few and far between; they burn out quickly, find new causes to support, or just plain pass away. Lack of sustainability becomes the major issue and programs simply fade away. If you’d have attended this committee’s meetings in the past where blight elimination was the major topic, you’d say the discussion in this most recent meeting pretty much mirrored those in the past.
As a former volunteer working code enforcement, I can see not much has changed. The city council has an insatiable appetite for approving city ordinances to address blight, but no appetite to approve the resources for adequate enforcement. As the Pendleton Police Department chief explained, the code enforcement officer has the duty and responsibilities of three people. The committee and the mayor can only advise, lacking any real authority to order the use of city resources to address the issue. That authority rests with the city manager who has chosen not to act, content to maintain the status quo. The blighted conditions visible in the Edwards Apartments, and the infamous residence on Southwest Eighth Street (briefly discussed at the meeting) are prime examples of their reluctance to act.
So, what ended my status as a code enforcement volunteer? The full-time enforcement officer at the time put it pretty plain when I signed up for the job, “You’ll find this one of the most frustrating jobs you’ll ever have because of the lack of support from city hall," and that sums up my experience. It’s pretty obvious things really haven’t changed. If you’ve visited the city of Portland lately, it’s readily apparent that when city officials fail to act, the situation just gets worse — much worse.
Rick Rohde
Pendleton
