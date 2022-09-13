The unwarranted attack and misguided recall campaign against Melissa Lindsay and Jim Doherty of the Morrow County Board of Commissioners is alarming.
Full disclosure — I'm fortunate to have been in Lindsay's extended family for decades. While I don't know Doherty, equal targets typically share equal attributes, so he must also be a gem.
Which confounds any justification for this apparent vengeful, mean-spirited and vindictive action. It's uncharacteristic of the Morrow County I've grown to appreciate. And pressing this petition on someone who's already lost her bid for reelection is, well, straight out of a playground sandbox.
As a journalist for The Oregonian, I crossed the state for decades writing about its people. I was partly raised on my own grandparents' ranch and know what it takes to live off the land and still extend your horizon.
Lindsay and her sisters mirror the legacy of their parents, the late Kenny and Jean Ann Turner, wheat ranchers in Sand Hollow. Each has enjoyed a productive career and nurtured warm, happy homes. They, their spouses and children exemplify the Turner trademark of hard work and commitment to community.
Lindsay's a caring and concerned commissioner interested only in the growth of Morrow County and welfare of its residents.
Sunday's Oregonian story centered in Boardman, coupled with Phil Wright's excellent account Saturday of a lawsuit against the Morrow County Commission in the East Oregonian ("County faces lawsuit for firing administrator") take much of the guesswork from the vengeful recall effort.
My bond with the Turners included participation in the wheat harvest on my vacations after learning what not to do.
In wheat rancher lingo, the petitioners have plugged their headers.
Bill Monroe
Oregon City
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.