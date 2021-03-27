The Arctic Ocean is warming up, icebergs are growing scarcer and in some places the seals are finding the water too hot, according to a report to the Commerce Department from the Consulate at Bergen, Norway.
Reports from fishermen, seal hunters and explorers all point to a radical change in climate conditions and hitherto unheard of temperatures in the Arctic zone.
Exploration expeditions report that scarcely any ice has been met as for north as 81 degrees 29 minutes.
Soundings to a depth of 3,100 meters showed the gulf stream still very warm.
Great masses of ice have been replaced by moraines of earth and stones, the report continued, while at many points well-known glaciers have entirely disappeared.
Very few seals and no whitefish are found in the Eastern Arctic, while vast shoals of herring and smelts, which have never before ventured so far north, and being encountered in the old seal fishing grounds.
Within a few years, it is predicted that due to the ice melt the sea will rise and make most coastal cities uninhabitable.
I must apologize. I neglected to mention this report is from Nov. 2, 1922, as reported by the Associated Press and published in the Washington Post 98 years ago. This must have been caused by the Model T Ford's emissions or possibly from horse and cattle farts.
Al Osmin
Heppner
