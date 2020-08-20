At the beginning of this pandemic I wrote the White House to President Donald J. Trump at the beginning of his plan to reopen the states.
I wrote him a long suggestion letter to not open up all states, and open up two states at a time each month. This way all medical personnel can be deployed to these, opening up states from across the United States. This would have avoided many unwanted deaths across our nation.
I wrote the White House twice recommending this method, and opening up two states every month or two, so that hospitals do not get overrun by this virus. I warned the administration twice about what would happen, and I was ignored.
I had the gut feeling we needed to open up at least two states maybe every month or two. Now can you see if we would have taken this route? But most likely, because I am another incarcerated person, I was ignored.
Jose Castro
Umatilla
