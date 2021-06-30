What worries a fire chief? In this case, this week worries your fire chief.
I remember professional fireworks shows — the beauty of the rockets' red glare, the celebration of America, apple pie and baseball. I remember traveling to other cities to see their Fourth of July fireworks: San Diego, Washington, D.C., and Newport Beach. They were beautiful, inspiring, and awesome.
As a new father and a firefighter, I was the guy on the block that helped the families enjoy the day safely. We always ended the evening sitting on a roof, watching professional fireworks all around town.
Now, as a fire chief for the past decade, I see that the impact is more than the simple joy on a child’s face. It is also the thousands of injuries, the burns and loss of fingers. It is stress or trauma for some veterans, for members of the community with sensory challenges, and for pets. It is accidents that lead to the loss of a field, property, or even a home.
We watched last weekend as greater than 450 acres burned and closed Interstate 84, along with endangering three family homes. We are passing through a week of record-setting heat, during an epic drought. I pray every morning for the people of this community and their safety.
I will increase the staffing this weekend to cover the community because I know there will be a few that won’t heed my warning. We do not have any professional shows this year. My wish is we would all stay inside in a cool environment and watch the fireworks on our television this year. It is just too hot and too dry.
I hope you have a healthy, safe week and I will be here worrying about the worst and praying for the best.
Fire Chief Jim Critchley
Pendleton Fire Department
