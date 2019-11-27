As a lifelong environmentalist, I am now embarrassed to admit I allowed myself to be drawn into the bogus “global warming” threats and warnings of non-science folks like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. It takes facts and evidence to make me change my mind on as issue. A guest on the Mark Levin program did that recently.
Dr. Patrick Micheals, holder of a doctorate degree in ecological climatology, a past president of the American Association of State Climatologists, holder of another degree in plant biology, a member of a UN panel on climate which won a Nobel Peace Prize in 2007 — and the list goes on. He is without a doubt one of the few genuine experts in the world on climate.
He stated there are 31 computer models used to predict climate and weather change. However, he also said they are all “fudged” or “parameterized” and misleading. Ironically, the only accurate model is the Russian one. It most closely shows what has happened with climate. The truth is planet temperature has risen only nine-tenths of 1 degree in the past 100 years. The earth is nowhere near as warm as some scientists and too many non-science experts would have us believe.
“It is the scientists — not the science — that is influencing weather,” Dr. Micheals said.
He adds that terrible storms are not getting worse, there is just a lot more stuff and people in the path of these storms. He was one of 500 climate scientists who signed a letter and delivered to the UN that said, “there is no climate emergency.”
Dr. Michaels says if you really want death and devastation — go through a cooling trend. Cooling times in history have caused seven times more deaths than warming trends.
Another famous climate scientist, Dr. Patrick Moore, co-founder of Greenpeace, pleads with people to reject AOC’s dire warning that we will all die within 10 years if we don’t accept her crazy and unbelievably expensive New Green Deal. He reminds us fossil fuels account for about 85% of global energy while solar and wind amount to only about 5%. He encourages governments to increase production of hydro, natural gas and nuclear energy. As a long-time opponent of nuclear, I now understand it to be the cleanest, cheapest and probably safest form of energy we have available. I am sad now that so much of Eastern Oregon is littered with wind turbines that have not produced the level of energy promised, kill lots of eagles and geese, and only work when wind blows.
If you want the truth — it’s out there. I discovered dozens of online sites featuring scientists who agree we have been lied to by the media and those who want to control every feature of our lives. Another great book on climate is “Inconvenient Facts” written by well-known geologist Greg Wrightstone. Too many people have been needlessly frightened into believing they might die in 10 years. Don’t believe it. There is no global warming crisis.
David Burns
Pendleton
