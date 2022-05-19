Oh, please. Do we, as humans, have to constantly move into human uninhabited areas as if it all belongs solely to us?
The river bank is rife with wild species through a short section toward the new industrial location. The proposed riverwalk to Echo would cut through that area, disturbing river banks, so far isolated, where wildlife has, for all time, been allowed to live peacefully.
Much of that isolated terrain is still unaccessible to construction and human traffic. A portion just south of the bridge on Highland Avenue in Hermiston even had a 5-acre island; an area where white-tail deer give birth each spring, in the same hidey-holes, below cliffs of rocks, above a set of rapids. A great blue heron rookery is nearby. Canada geese nest on the canal banks, great horned owls nest in the cottonwoods.
There are foxes, coyotes, opossums, wild turkeys, yellow-bellied marmots, raccoons, beavers, river otters, untold species of wildlife, both resident and migrant, animal and avian, who depend upon this breeding ground and have for centuries. So close to our civilized yards and streets.
Think about disturbing that Eden. Where does it end? When do we just back off? Please think twice about continuing plans for the walk.
Janet Boyd
Hermiston
