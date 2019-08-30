As I’m seeing it, disappointing the East Oregonian isn’t taking the marketing concerns behind the lawsuit it comments on ("Lawsuit against Tillamook is without merit," Aug. 28 EO) just a little more seriously. Much of what the paper’s editorial writer(s) says about the actual operation involved is perhaps accurate enough (from a "what’s been reported" perspective, anyway). But it’s actually the marketing aspects of the suit (and the politics of that body of it) that I’m thinking may well trip up the Tillamook County Creamery Association.
Indeed, its Three Mile Canyon Farm connection hasn’t been all that much a “secret” if one at all; but neither has it certainly been as forthcoming or as transparent a part of its advertising as it might otherwise be, least as I’ve observed it as a longtime consumer of Tillamook products and one who’s kept abreast of the inherent politics of TMCF’s endeavor.
Les Ruark
Arlington
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.