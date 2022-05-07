As a mother of children attending Morrow County schools and a local realtor, I am voting “yes” on Bond Measure 25-87.
In 2015, my family moved to Oregon for a career in Boardman, when the total number of homes sold was six. Like 70% of employees, we commuted until purchasing a home here. Since becoming a realtor, I have helped dozens of families do the same.
Between 2017 and 2021, home sales in Boardman increased 132%. Based on data and construction developments underway, we are on track in 2022 to meet or exceed the 65 homes sold in 2021. This growth will directly affect our schools and demands immediate attention.
We must help the schools catch up and get ahead of the curve. It has been 20 years since the district last requested our support and, in that time, structural functionality has deteriorated making utility upgrades necessary. Security issues have dramatically changed, requiring critical updates for student and staff safety. Outdated classrooms need to become functional with improved and modern learning opportunities.
Countywide, our schools are the hearts of our communities that need our support to provide safe and adequate spaces for students and teachers to thrive. When they thrive, our communities do, too. In addition, improvements this bond supports will foster a sense of pride in our towns, energize students, increase teacher retention rates and attract more families to call our county home.
