"The Donald" recently removed the independent watchdog who was appointed by his peers to have oversight responsibilities of the $2.2 trillion coronavirus package intended to help the national economy recover from the huge losses resulting from the pandemic.
Then to add insult to injury, "The Donald" declared that he would be the oversight. This is laughable, and here’s why: In 2016, a court ruled for "The Donald" to reimburse the students at his now-defunct Trump University millions of dollars because of fraudulent claims he made but could not deliver on.
About the same time, another court ordered "The Donald" to repay members of one of his private golf clubs millions because of more fraudulent claims he made to them but could not produce on. These documented situations clearly demonstrate that the guy is a fraud in a $5,000 suit.
Commander-in-Chief? "The Donald" for the right price paid a doctor to attest that he had painful bone spurs and should not be drafted into the military service at the height of the Vietnam War. The scheme worked and "The Donald" evaded military service.
However, he sure loves to play Commander-in-Chief. Commanders accept and take responsibility for the actions of the men and women serving under them. But "The Donald" is an expert at blaming others for his own actions. There is not enough space in this column to list the situations where he has blamed someone else for his own shortcomings.
It clearly is the time this November to really “drain the swamp” of all the sleaze at the White House.
Bob Shippentower
Pendleton
