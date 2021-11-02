How can we go about dropping the data and reporting of “underlying conditions” adding instead “fully vaccinated,” “partially vaccinated” or “unvaccinated” as pertinent data for the COVID-19-related fatalities reported by the Oregon Health Authority?
We are currently able to see the vaccine status breakdown of hospitalized patients, so I don’t understand why the state OHA reporting does not go one step further and provide the information in it’s daily list of deaths by age, gender and county.
I do not care, nor does the general public in my opinion, about underlying conditions, especially since that underlying condition may be smoking cigarettes years ago, being overweight, any degree of diabetes just to name a few of the nonlethal conditions included. You are only giving the vaccine deniers fodder for their arguments ... that those dying of COVID-19 were “going to die anyway because they were sick, weak, etc.” I see and hear these ridiculous arguments daily on social media, Nextdoor postings, radio shows, everywhere.
Maybe listing the vaccine status information of every single lost life would add some level of encouragement for those who are still not fully vaccinated to rethink their decision. I certainly cannot imagine how this factual presentation of information could be detrimental to increasing vaccine status, especially if it serves to point out that the huge majority of cases are among the unvaccinated population.
Karen Brodsky
Bend
