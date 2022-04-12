In the past two months, several people I was close to, including my brother, died from three types of cancer. My son's co-worker was just diagnosed with breast cancer. Each day, someone each of us cares about is told he or she has cancer.
Earlier this year, President Joe Biden reignited his cancer moonshot to accelerate his commitment to end cancer. As an advocate with the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network, I’m thrilled to hear this. I’m also thrilled to hear the emphasis on prevention and early detection. Specifically, finding ways to detect cancer earlier, especially for cancers with no available screening tools.
The president mentioned multicancer early detection tests or MCEDs, new technology that with one blood test could screen for dozens of cancers. Research is ongoing to determine the impact of these tests, but they could be a game changer. A single blood test may be less invasive and more accessible than existing early detection tests, expanding screening opportunities to traditionally underserved communities and helping to reduce cancer disparities.
Ensuring individuals have access to them will be critical. That’s why I’m calling on Oregon Sens. Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden to support legislation to create a pathway for Medicare coverage for these tests once approved by the FDA and proven to have clinical benefit.
It’s time to stand together to end cancer as we know it.
Karen Malcolm
Pendleton
