To all our neighbors and friends who have decided not to get vaccinated: Thank you for occupying, or getting ready to occupy, our local hospitals. According to the East Oregonian, half the current cases at St. Anthony Hospital are non-vaccinated persons. St. Anthony has been turning away critically ill persons or have tried to find other facilities to accommodate them. I hope your loved one doesn't need their services because the chances are they may not get it.
So again, thank you for your selfishness in not getting vaccinated. This is not political. It is science and vaccinating saves lives.
Dave Frye
Pendleton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.