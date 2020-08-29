I live close to Good Shepherd Hospital and once COVID-19 took an upturn in Umatilla County, I've noticed an upturn in the number of helicopters I hear. I can't but help think they are headed for Good Shepherd.
As of Aug. 25, Umatilla County has lost 35 folks to COVID. Why is it so high? Because some people still refuse to acknowledge this a serious event, they blow it off and in doing so they risk both their and others' health and possibly lives.
Is wearing a mask fun? No! And by the way, by wearing a mask I mean having it over your nose, as if you have your mask below your nose you might as well not be wearing one at all. You are only lying to yourself and possibly endangering anyone you come into contact with, so get that mask over your nose!
Is it easy breathing in a mask? Again, no! But I tell you what, it sure beats not breathing at all. Which would you rather do? I know my choice. Viva masks!
Mark Severson
Hermiston
