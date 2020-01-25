We were driving back from a ski trip to Park City, Utah, on Jan. 17, 2020. Heavy snow along the road most of the way, and more in Idaho and Utah than in Oregon. This trip made me sad about the state of my state.
I love Oregon and I have lived here 62 years. We have become lazy, liberal and inattentive in our state government. We have forgotten that the foremost role of government is to protect its citizens.
While there was twice as much snow in Utah and Idaho as we encountered in Oregon, in those states the road was clear and dry. From Ontario to just west of North Powder, the road was packed snow and ice — thin, slick, and treacherous on a clear sunny day. This is totally unnecessary as evidenced by clear clean roads in Utah and Idaho, even in places where it was actively snowing.
Crossing the Blue Mountains, it was the same even though the temperature was 20 degrees higher. These roads have been closed, and accidents occurred in just the previous few days. We were in a long line of traffic that nearly came to a stop. All of this should be a direct liability to the state of Oregon. Other states can do this. Our state can do this.
Evidence: The Ladd Canyon road crew must get preferential treatment and more money (or just work harder?). Something is different. The miles from North Powder to La Grande were also perfectly clear. A small area clear — between two uncared for disasters of roads at the edge of the state and over the Blue Mountains. Lives are being endangered unnecessarily.
Our citizens and guests to the state deserve better. Our state government is busy spending our tax money on frivolous causes instead protecting its citizens with the basics of safe roads. Government should be people coming together to spend their money on services that we all share and cannot provide independently. Our state receives the same federal highway dollars for the interstate highway as Idaho and Utah. Where is Oregon spending this money?
Oregon residents need to demand that our state maintain our infrastructure and protect our personal safety.
Kerry Rietmann
Ione
