The United States is 5% of the world's population. Yet if we put all of the incarcerated people in the world altogether, one fourth would be Americans. Mass incarceration is destroying hundreds of communities and millions of families across America as we lose the health and well-being of a swath of our society.
Reform to end mass incarceration will require sentencing reductions across all categories of offending that would take sentencing back to where it was in the 1980s. Americans are increasingly willing to see drugs and addiction as a public health issue and not only as a criminal justice issue. The shifting attitudes likely in part reflect the reality that opioid addiction is as prominent in rural Eastern Oregon as it is in inner-city communities. Churning drug offenders into and out of prisons where treatment options are few and post-release outcomes are dismal has done little to address the underlying problem of drug addiction and demand.
It is time that we recognize the limits of the war on drugs and begin treating drug use and abuse as a public health problem that cannot be solved by a criminal justice response. However, if we released all currently incarcerated drug offenders, we would still boast an incarceration rate among the highest in the world. Mandatory sentences need to be eliminated, and not just for drug offenses, but for most offenses. It is time that we renew our faith in the judiciary to achieve the punishments objective without compromising public safety.
Sally Sundin
Walla Walla
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.