There is a standard process that the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation use when making major decisions, such the recent acquisitions of Hamley’s and the Pendleton Country Club, that affect all tribal members, who are the owners of CTUIR businesses and enterprises.
This process includes bringing the issue to a general council (tribal membership) meeting for input, discussion, and a recommendation before making a final decision. This, of course, demonstrates transparency and communication. However, these major decisions were made without including the tribal membership (owners) in the decision-making process.
Had the board of trustees, and senior management, brought the issue to the people for discussion, they would have learned there are numerous tribal members who do not support these business acquisitions. But this, of course, may be the very reason they did not bring the issue to the people — they knew there would be numerous dissenting opinions.
Like almost everyone, I learned of these major business acquisitions after the fact in a front-page article in the East Oregonian newspaper. At the next GC meeting, I, and others, questioned our leaders on why the tribal membership was not included in these decision-making processes. To this day, tribal leadership has never provided justification for excluding the tribal membership from participating in these important governance issues and decisions.
Bob Shippentower
Pendleton
