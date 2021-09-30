Free speech and free expression are basic principles and rights of the people in a democratic and free society.
However, for the tribal people and citizens of the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation, these are privileges that will be granted only if we march in lock-step to tribal government doctrine and with the approval of tribally paid administration employees who have appointed themselves to be the gatekeepers of our individual rights.
In July 2021, I submitted an opinion letter to the tribal newspaper, the Confederated Umatilla Journal, on a relevant tribal public issue. However, the de facto CUJ editorial board, comprised of all paid employees, wrongfully censored it. The East Oregonian newspaper has been the primary source of news and information for our tribal community for generations. So when my opinion letter was refused by the CUJ, I submitted it to the EO, and it was published there in a timely manner.
My letter contained no defamation, slander or libel, no threats, nothing vulgar, did not compromise confidentiality, nor was otherwise improper or inappropriate in any way that warranted censorship. Otherwise, the EO would never have published it.
Thus, common sense makes it very clear and obvious the content of my letter was the reason the de facto editorial board, comprised of then-interim Executive Director Paul Rabb, then-communications director Matt Johnson, CUJ publisher Jane Hill and CUJ editor Cary Rosenbaum, unjustifiably censored my letter.
Yes, my letter included some mild criticism of tribal policy, but that does not justify censorship by any means. Civil rights have never had much priority for the CTUIR. Back in 2010, as a member of the Board of Trustees, I led the successful effort to overturn and repeal the random drug testing policy for tribal employees.
The policy allowed tribal government to drug test employees without probable cause or suspicion. The policy basically held the employee was guilty until proven innocent, in complete contradiction to the time-honored principle of being innocent until proven guilty.
I have been consulting with a local attorney on this current censorship situation and we may soon be filing violation of free speech charges in the appropriate court.
Bob Shippentower
Pendleton
