There was a hearing in Umatilla tribal court on Tuesday, Oct. 1, that resulted in Judge Doug Nash temporarily reinstating Sally Kosey back to her seat on the Board of Trustees. On Thursday, Oct. 3, the tribal newspaper reported that Nash based his decision partly on the BOT's lack of action regarding the recent "nearly unanimous" General Council motion to reinstate Kosey. The GC, or tribal constituency, is comprised of Umatilla-enrolled tribal members 18 years or older.
In consideration that the court made its ruling at least partly based on a GC motion, a discussion is needed on the authority, or lack thereof, of the General Council. Article V of our tribal Constitution clearly defines the limited powers of the General Council: "The GC shall elect its own officers, and shall also elect the members and officers of the BOT, as hereinafter provided; and the GC shall have the power to demand reports from its officers and from the said Board, and to recall its officers or the members of the Board, as hereinafter provided."
Thus, it needs to be understood that motions by the General Council should be considered, but they are not binding. The GC cannot give itself new powers by merely approving motions;. It would take a Constitutional amendment for the GC to acquire more powers than what the Constitution currently defines.
Article VI of our Constitution: "The governing body of the Confederated Tribes shall be a Board of Trustees." This clearly means that the duly elected BOT is the policy-making body of the CTUIR. However, the BOT should not have ignored the near-unanimous GC motion to reinstate Kosey. They should have responded and explained to the GC they will not uphold the motion, for the reasons I am now pointing out.
As the governing body, the BOT has the Constitutional power to uphold or deny GC motions.
I was one of the four abstentions when the near-unanimous GC motion to reinstate Kosey was approved. The reason I abstained is I knew the motion was not binding, and I seriously doubted the BOT would reverse their recent decision to vacate Kosey's seat. In my opinion, it is a lack of knowledge of tribal governance that leads to ill will and frustration in the community.
The tribal newspaper also reported that Nash asked tribal attorney Naomi Stacy if the organizational chart shows the General Council above the Board of Trustees, implying the BOT is subordinate to the GC. However, in our form of tribal government, power is derived from our Constitution, not the organizational chart. The primary purpose of an organizational chart is to establish lines of communication for internal purposes.
Thus, at the end of the day, the tribal court needs to base its rulings on existing and applicable laws, not public sentiment.
Bob Shippentower
Pendleton
