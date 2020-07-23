Holly Jo Beers, candidate for a Umatilla County commissioner position, recently made the comment  that the "Tribes are the most racist people I've ever encountered." To support her comment,  Beers used our tribal hiring preference policy as an example of our "racism."

However, it is obvious that Beers did not do her homework before making such an absurd and  unfounded remark. Yes, tribal preference policies have been challenged in court before, but the courts  have consistently ruled that tribal hiring preference policies are not based on race, but are based on the  political affiliation that we enrolled tribal members have with our respective tribe. In this situation it is,  of course, the CTUIR.

It is important to know that our tribal preference policies are not always honored and complied with.  There have been numerous hires made within the CTUIR administration and associated entities, such as  Yellowhawk Tribal Health Center, and our tribally-owned businesses, in which qualified tribal member applicants have  been overlooked in favor of non-Indian applicants.

As the largest employer in Northeast Oregon, the CTUIR does have economic and political influence and  responsibility in the region, and beyond, but first and foremost we have an overarching responsibility to  take care of our own people first.

Bob Shippentower

Pendleton

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.