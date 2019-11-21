I think Doug Triebelhorn hit he nail on the head regarding every aspect he addressed in the Other Views article in the East Oregonian on Nov. 19. Kudos to him, and I am sure hundreds of other Pendleton residents agree whole-heartedly. He voiced very well the opinion and feelings of us.
Seems like politicians and the city just keep asking for more. Why don’t they live on a budget like we do? Pendleton should tighten its belt and not ask for more taxes.
Joyce Gibson
Pendleton
