Have we ever had a President who was more out of touch with the majority of the people of this country than Donald Trump?
I recently watched a news clip of “his royal highness” walking from the White House to a historical church in Washington, D.C. I later learned that this church is known as “the president’s church.” He did this after ordering National Park police and other federal law enforcement to disperse a peaceful crowd with pepper spray and flash bombs. All this so he could set up a photo op in front of the church. He posed holding a Bible, that was supplied by his daughter, to make him look like a strong and religious leader.
Our “fearless leader’s” list of evil, despicable acts is almost too long to mention, but I feel strongly enough about the survival of our democracy that I feel I must try. I would like to point out that the recent stimulus bill that was intended to help small businesses and the working class survive the pandemic included a massive tax break for real estate moguls. The average tax benefit for millionaire and billionaire real estate businessmen is $1.6 million. One wonders if this is really the best use of our nation’s resources as people are getting sick and dying, and while health care workers are risking their lives every day on the front lines.
Speaking of health care workers, another great idea from the “stable genius” was to have surgical masks and other personal protective gear sold through middlemen instead of directly to the hospitals and other first responders who needed it most. This way Trump and his cronies could make huge sums of money off of the pain and suffering of the American people.
How many heinous acts does Mr. Trump have to commit before people stop supporting him? During a time of historic civil unrest, is it in the best interest of the American people to have a president who built his political career on racism and divisiveness? Is it not time to abandon this bloviated, narcissistic thug? I thought I would never come to this place in my lifetime but I am truly fearful for the survival of our democracy.
I am speaking out so that I may plead with all Republicans, but especially my friends and neighbors here in Eastern Oregon. I know many of you are good, honest, hard-working people, and Donald Trump is a mighty leaky vessel to pour your faith into. He does not deserve your or this country’s continued support.
Gary W. Ferguson
Pendleton
