Back in the day, when I was the secretary of the Umatilla County Republican Central Committee, we were a strong local group headed by the Woodwards. These were the years when Stafford Hansell, Irving, Hatfield, McCall, Patterson and others were running for various offices.
We were a mixed group and we were never enemies, but we didn't always agree.
When I read or watch TV, I can usually spot the one who figures out things and it always bothers me when money is a concern because constitutionally, it is illegal for any government official to accept any present, emolument, office or title (king, prince) without congressional approval.
Under the United States Constitution, reference is to Emoluments Clauses and Article I, Section 9, Clause 8 is known as "The Nobility Clause," which forbids presidents from conducting personal business while in the White House.
It is no wonder Mr. Trump is terrified of losing the election, as federal officials and New York state officials have filed suits against him. Jane Mayer, writing in The New Yorker, states a possible complicity in the $130,000 payment to silence porn star Stormy Daniels, as well as "potentially illegal self dealing in Trump's financial practices," including tax fraud, insurance fraud and bank fraud.
In the next four years, Trump is liable for payment deadlines of more than $300 million in loans and $900 million in real estate debt. Mayer claims the presidency has protected Trump from these threats, but losing these protections may well mean a prison sentence.
There were other special privileges extended to Trump's "loyal" appointees and business deals that were illegal under the Constitution. Trump disdained the rules of law or else he has no understanding of the Constitution.
At any rate, Trump has never been above the law, and for his disregard of the law and the Constitution he may one day pay a penalty.
To be president of the United States is a "clause" for nobility. As a defender of democracy, I am for the truth.
Dr. Dorys C. Grover
Pendleton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.