This is a very important election, which may affect the well-being of our country tor many years.
With Trump we achieved an economy with employment and prosperity at greater heights than previously in our history. Even during the pandemic we are on track toward possibly an even greater economy. Trump lowered our taxes. Biden said he would do away with the tax cuts if he were elected.
Trump brought back manufacturing jobs that were lost during the policies of previous years. He rebuilt our military forces and restored America’s dominance in trade and foreign affairs. He has been a champion of law and order when Democratic governors were allowing our cities to burn, mobs to tyrannize their inhabitants, and the power of the police to be curtailed; Portland in our own state has been one of the worst examples of this situation.
Trump removed many regulations that were detrimental to business and restrictive of progress. If the Democrats were elected and enacted the so-called “Green New Deal,” we would possibly encounter the worst living conditions the United States had experienced since the Great Depression.
For these and numerous other reasons, in my opinion, Trump is clearly the best choice for our country.
Ron Ingle
Hermiston
