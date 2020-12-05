It is so sad and frightening to see the president of the United States behaving like a Third World authoritarian dictator. Donald Trump's words and actions are a real threat to our precious democracy.
The day before Thanksgiving, Trump was still falsely declaring he won the election. He would have us not trust our election system, courts and judges. They see the evidence and all say the election was very accurately counted. But he never stops the nonsense, and will never stop.
Trump wants you to listen to and trust him. He wants his political opponents in prison ("lock her up"). Trump wants to stifle any free press criticism of himself ("fake news"). He calls the free press "the enemy of the people." What has become of truth, justice, decency and morality when almost half voted for this man-child, even after watching four years of his corrupt, incompetent, dishonest and illegal behavior?
Those who continue to support and act on Trump's rantings will live to regret it. He will, even after leaving the Oval Office, persist in leading his "Trumpers" down a dangerous path of constant lies, fraud, deceit and violence. More important, successful extreme right-wing political movements historically lead to dictatorship, authoritarianism, and even fascism. The people no longer control the government. One man and his minority party totally and permanently control the people.
Where truth and justice die, fascism sprouts and grows. And fascism always ends in widespread loss of freedom, catastrophic misery, destruction and death.
Kenneth Robbins
Pendleton
