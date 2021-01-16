It is not a law that protects a sitting president from being charged with a crime, it is only a Department of Justice policy. Thus, now that Donald Trump is leaving executive office, he needs to be held accountable for his reckless actions and self-serving conduct while he was president.
More than 380,000 Americans have now died from the pandemic. We are all very aware the coronavirus is very contagious. Trump is also very aware the virus can spread very easily and rapidly. The widely respected Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and many other health professionals and scientists, strongly advise against large gatherings.
However, Trump intentionally and willfully ignored this professional advice and held numerous large political rallies across the country to promote his failed reelection bid. Trump held these rallies so he could momentarily bask in all the adulation and glory he craves and finds at these rallies. Trump did not require masks or social distancing at his rallies.
It would not be difficult to legally prove there were specific deaths as a direct result of attending a Trump political rally. Herman Cain, an African American and a former presidential candidate, and also the former CEO of Godfather's Pizza, comes to mind. Cain died after attending the Trump rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
State criminal charges could be brought in the context of reckless endangerment, voluntary or involuntary manslaughter, or any number of relevant criminal conduct charges. There is a long-standing adage that no one is above the law, but Donald Trump, by his actions, certainly thinks he is.
Bob Shippentower
Pendleton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.