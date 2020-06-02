If you are considering voting for Donald Trump for the Nov. 3, 2020, election, you may want to reconsider. I understand that some of us are more conservative and support the Republican ideology. That does not mean, however, that the current president is fit for office.
One thing that people must understand is that he does not care about the country. He only cares about himself and his image. Trump is not a patriot. He is a con man, a bully and a professional liar. All he does is tweet vulgar insults to people who disagree with him, while golfing at his resorts at the expense of the taxpayers.
This man is mentally flawed and he cannot be second place to anyone. He will lie, cheat, bully and manipulate to win. He is ruthless and wants to see the rule of law crumble. My friends, we live in a democracy that is in serious trouble. The only way to save it is to vote him out of office. We need to come together and do the right thing. We need to restore our relationship with other nations, quit sharp partisan politics, end racism and bigotry and save our rule of law and liberties. This egomaniac would rather see American democracy burn than give up his power.
If Americans wanted to preserve their freedoms and liberties, they would vote against him on Nov. 3. Please do the right thing. Our democracy counts on it.
Michael Vescio
Portland (formerly of Pendleton)
