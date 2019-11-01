Donald Trump was inevitable, an overdue inoculation to the two-century-plus experiment of American democracy with which we have gotten by. In our outdated system, the Trump presidency arrived to demonstrate the significant weakness in the way we do our quadrennial political business: Trump’s election proves the truth of our national myth that, indeed, “anyone can become president.”
This truth is inevitable, much as Adolf Hitler was during the democratic state of his time; a fluke in a normally healthy political system. Thank God Trump came along rather than someone like Hitler. His election — solely a result of the Electoral College vs. the popular, “each person gets one vote” majority, and the truth of the myth that anyone (U.S.-born) can become president — was surprising in that it didn’t happen a lot sooner.
What do Trump and Hitler share? Both have fairly radical ideologies and a total lack of formal experience in public service. Both are self-aggrandizing narcissists who could never admit to being wrong or making an error in judgment. The difference between the two, however, is important. While both are strident examples of deviousness, Adolf Hitler was the much more intelligent and charismatic of the two. And to his credit, Hitler was obsessed with something that was beyond him: the 1000-year Reich. Trump is only interested in personal wealth, nothing more, thank God.
What to do about it? Get rid of the Electoral College and strictly abide with the will of the majority of the citizens for every quadrennial term. Contenders should not be allowed the office before passing tests in basic U.S. history told from a variety of perspectives, tests in civics that measure the knowledge one has of how government works according to the collection of American codices (i.e., Constitution, Bill of Rights, Declaration of Independence), and finally, a thorough psychological evaluation by an independent body of mental health specialists to determine psychological competency for the office. This is not only wise but in our best interests to do so, no matter who occupies the office. Trump is blatant proof of this.
Let’s protect the still-worthy experiment in governing we call American democracy so that it will not only be a viable and safe form of government decades from now, but evidence that we have reached the edge of the abyss with Donald Trump but not have gone over the edge — yet — with an inevitable Adolf Hitler.
Matthew Henry
Pendleton
