Where to start? The Jan. 6 hearings that a lot of President Donald Trump supporters have no doubt been afraid to watch for fear of hearing the damning testimonies of people formerly loyal to the Donald have peeled back one ugly layer after another about this highly incompetent and abhorrent individual.
A person so un-American that he lets his own personal interests and ego come before the good of the nation. So petty and childish that we can almost feel pity for this man child with claims of fraud. He is and continues to be the the only example of fraud in the current situation.
The ultimate irony is that the only fraud committed came from him and his lapdogs, asking for donations from those still foolish enough to believe in his false claims of voter fraud. Millions given for his phony stop the steal campaign. Money that’ll never be used for anything other than to line Trumps pocket.
The Democrats can’t even get out of their own way, let alone organize choreographed fraud on a multi-state scale. Stop the whining, come to realize that the inability of Trump to even bring about a scant resemblance of a grown man and admit he lost in a free and fair election is the reality.
There is a sucker born every minute according to P. T. Barnum. Trumps lackeys prove that everyday.
David Gracia
Hermiston
