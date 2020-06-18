I suppose that you got the same letter that I did, celebrating the COVID-19 aid package? Yes, it was needed and welcome, but since when has any notice from the IRS come with the White House as the letterhead and the president as the signatory? This is misuse of taxpayer dollars to "trump up" the president. It is thinly guised as a bipartisan statement.
Donald John Trump and his lawyers continue to push partisan politics into every corner of our lives. I'm sure they carefully vetted all the legal arguments, but that still would not make it right. Rather, it is just one more evidence of how DJT lacks morals. His is a world of half-truths and outright lies. Wake up, people. The truth has an ugly way of prevailing, and better sooner than later.
Ann Brown
Union
