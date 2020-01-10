There aren’t a lot of people out there that remember when President Nixon was going through his impeachment journey. I was still young but I remember my parents, during those final days of Nixon’s stay at the White House, always talking about the worry about whether the president would push the big red button that would set off a nuclear weapon.
The administration knew Nixon wasn’t all there, and they held their breath and had a close watch on him during the president's final days in office.
And here we are again. Only this time we don’t have someone in the White House with his finger on a button but with all the insanity this man-child has been showing and nobody in his party willing to take responsibility for his actions. This person is willing to do worse than Nixon would have even considered.
He has always found it easy to throw anybody under the bus. This disgraced president is now and always has been ready and willing to take our country down with him — the country he is suppose to have cared so much about, to make it so great again. He wants to take out as many of our young people as he can to pay back those that have been mean to him.
He is going to throw his biggest temper tantrum yet, and it will cost our country a lot of lives. These lives will be on the shoulders of him and the Republicans that didn’t have the guts to stop him.
Bernie Sanderson
Hermiston
