I have empathy for letter writers like Bernie Sanderson (Republicans worshipping Trump, East Oregonian Dec. 11, 2019). Ninety percent of pundits, AP news articles, news media and the entertainment industry excoriate the president of the United States daily and mercilessly. Is it any wonder that Americans that ingest this deceit are angry, bitter, deceived and desperate to support any effort to erase the will of 63 million Americans?
America is bitterly divided, perhaps even greater than pre-Civil War. Instead of calming the anti-Trump/Republican rage and antagonism, the American press and media and Democrat party is fanning the flames of impeachment discord and division. They could care less about Americans.
Since Donald Trump was elected Nov. 8, 2016, America has become the economic envy of the world. The Dow Jones has gained 10,000 points, a 57% increase. The S&P has gained 500 points, up 40%. Nasdaq is up 29%. The U.S. economy grew at 1.6% during Obama’s last year.
Under Trump the economy has doubled that output. There were 266,000 new jobs in November alone. Unemployment in America is at a 50-year low and all time low for African-Americans. The press and media — shameful silence.
What has Trump done to facilitate this resurgence that Obama said was impossible? Trump has honored his campaign promise — a novel idea. He has leveraged America’s world-best economy to compel trading partners to deal forthrightly with us. Under Trump and against Obama’s energy regulations, America is now the world’s leading oil and energy exporter. Trump scrapped Clinton’s economy-destroying NAFTA and forced Canada and Mexico to agree to a fair trade agreement. Under Obama, China was putting America in debt bondage and stealing our world-leading technology. Trump’s policies have brought China’s economy to a standstill, forcing them to renegotiate a fair trade agreement. Obama sold out America with a traitorous nuclear accord with Iran, empowering them to spread Islamic terrorism throughout the world.
Trump saved America and the free world by standing our great enemy down, not through arms but through economic leverage. Who profited from Trump’s America first policy? All Americans, especially those who attempted to defame and impeach him.
We voted for Trump because we were sick and tired of traitors that put America last with horrible trade agreements, overtaxation, government regulations and pro-socialist anti-American policies. We are 63 million strong. Try to impeach that.
Stuart Dick
Irrigon
