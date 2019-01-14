I can no longer avoid at least stating my thoughts and opinions regarding the existing chaos in our government due to Trump. The latest audacious, intolerable act by Trump left me in total disbelief — again — and still. It has become a chronic problem for me the past two years, wondering what actions or behavior Trump will use to further fuel his ego and harm our nation.
Now, Trump holds our nation of 450-plus million citizens hostage and in jeopardy by shutting down our national financial system until his demands are met. He is acting like a spoiled brat, a child that is having a tantrum because he is not getting his way. Ridiculous! He is using and abusing our nation. He is using our nation as one of his toys to use as he sees fit. He is power-mad. His actions are not befitting a president of the U.S.A.
Our democracy has three branches of government. Trump ignores that fact and attempts to go around it, when it suits him. He is not a president. He is a dictator. A president leads. A dictator or despot rules. I don't believe Trump has the ability to lead. He is only able to dominate, have his way and serve his self-interests and those of his inner circle.
What is Trump's present approval rating? His concerns and actions have never been for the welfare of all the citizens of America. Instead, maybe 25 to 35 percent. It's even less for important issues like pubic safety, the environment, welfare of children, including immigrant children, our veterans, education, tax dollars, fair taxation, etc.
Trump's wall is the focus of his concern. Its importance is very questionable in regards to our nation's welfare. It certainly should not rank high in priority. Trump has created a financial disaster for our country. He is harming America. I believe that is an act of treason. I cannot see why or how he can do such a treacherous act.
I have much difficulty reducing my fears and concerns about what has been developing in our country for the past two and a half years into a few words. There are far too many, coming far too fast. I've often backed off because it appears impossible to turn the tide back to an acceptable status.
Darlene Abney
Pendleton
