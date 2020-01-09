Born from avarice and glaring depravity, the antichrist shall rise as a false idol by compelling his most devout disciples to perceive their prejudice as power, by fanning the flames of their base fears, by validating the most abject nature inherent in us all as original sin, and they shall cling to their primitive weapons like holy rosaries, completely convinced that otherness somehow threatens them, that their ill-will is rational, that their misdirected/misplaced animus is a unifying ethos.
And this false idol shall mock all that is sacred with his vulgar mendacity, and his followers will bow before him with blind piety and they shall abandon all reason with a drunken glee.
And they shall reject objective truth, and they shall dismiss common knowledge, while broader understanding and empathy consequently diminish.
Too zealous for contrition or compunction alike, they shall eventually resort to brute force, senseless violence and needless bloodshed, all the while convinced their false idol is noble, all the while convinced their false idol will fulfill their archaic nativist agenda.
And yet this false idol shall only reap glory from their delusions as his power establishes an unstoppable momentum, emboldened by the crude battle cry of his unholy following.
And this false idol shall convene with the masters of war, saluting mass murderers, embracing the wicked while mother and child suffer in his wake.
And wildfires shall spread like cancer across the land while independent thinking is quelled.
And the perils of an unhinged madman will come to light, while his followers finally feel validated as if their ignorance, their ire, their scorn is their religion.
And then the world will unravel in war.
And that will be that. (Roll credits and cue sad trombone.)
And all of this just to spite Obama.
We sure showed him.
Chad DeFalco
Heppner
