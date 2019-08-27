Thank you for your editorial “Japan wants our wheat.” I was shocked to read President Trump stated that Japan is buying our wheat as a favor to us. I have lived on a Morrow County wheat farm for over 60 years. I remember how much time, energy and money the farmers of Morrow and Umatilla counties spent establishing a relationship with Japan to build a market for our wheat after World War II. Farm organizations in our state have continued this successful effort to provide good export markets for our product.
It is highly insulting to our farmers to disparage their years of hard work and success in this effort. I would hope our president would be better informed in the future.
Betty Rietmann
Ione
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.