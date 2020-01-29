The oblivious hypocrisy of Trump supporters is staggering. They are rabid for Biden to be investigated, including their full support of pressuring and blackmailing another country to do it for them, but give zero consideration to the blatant conflicts of interest and nepotism occurring in real time by their hero.
The Trump family profits immensely from the rotating carousel of foreign dignitaries hoping to gain favor by our president, while spending hundreds of thousands of dollars at Trump family properties. Ivanka has received numerous trademarks from China, including one for voting machines, during our volatile trade negotiations. Our taxpayer dollars have been used for military spending of over $11 million for gas and accommodations at his Scottish luxury resort, including an unnecessary stop made by the Air National Guard in the middle of a routine trip from the U.S. to Kuwait. Where is the outrage?
His supporters rally around the economy being so great, but who here in Grants Pass is making more money, paying less taxes, less on health care, less for food and housing, or actually living a better life since he took office?
I surely am not.
If the Bidens are suspect of violating any laws, I fully support the investigation … by United States investigators. No investigation has been initiated by our attorney general. I also fully support the same investigations into the Trump family conflicts.
Why don’t his supporters see Trump’s violations as anything but the same as what the Bidens are accused of?
Blind hypocrisy.
Geri Ventura
Grants Pass
